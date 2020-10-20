BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– People evacuated due to the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon Fires can pick up their mail at their post offices until delivery resumes. This impacts residents in Jamestown, Ward and part of Lyons along Highway 7 and some Boulder residents in the 80302 zip code.
The CalWood Fire started Saturday and has since burned 9,365 acres, making it the largest fire Boulder County has ever seen. It is 17% contained. A total of 26 homes were lost or damaged due to the fire, officials said.
The Lefthand Canyon Fire burning east of Ward in Boulder County has grown to 470 acres in size. Firefighters have it 4% contained.
The Post Office released this information about mail pickup for evacuees:
Jamestown and Ward customers can pick up their mail at the Nederland Post Office, 350 East St, Nederland, 80446 during regular business hours, M-F 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lyons customers along Hwy 7 can pick up their mail at the Lyons Post Office, 305 Railroad Ave, Lyons, 80540 during regular business hours, M-F 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Boulder customers in the 80302 can pick up their mail at the Boulder Main Office, 1905 15th St, Boulder, CO 80302.
A photo ID is required to pick up mail.