By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Both of the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires grew slightly as firefighters continue to get a handle on them. The CalWood Fire is now 9,365 acres with 17% containment.

The Lefthand Canyon Fire has grown to 470 acres and remains at 4% containment.

Nearly 400 people total are helping fight the fires.

Fire officials say aerial support worked on the northern edge as crews monitored spot fires in the South St. Vrain drainage. They also worked on connecting the southern and western edges to the 2003 Overland Fire burn scar.

More than a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed in the CalWood Fire.

Water was dropped on hotspots within the Lefthand Canyon Fire as crews worked on building fire lines.

Some evacuations remain in place.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management created an interactive map for residents to see where the fire is compared to their home.

