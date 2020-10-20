DIA To Resume Nonstop Flights To Europe Next WeekDenver International Airport will resume nonstop flights to Europe on Oct. 25. The last nonstop flight from DIA to Europe was on March 16.

3 minutes ago

Evacuated Residents For CalWood, Lefthand Fires Can Pick Up Mail At Local Post OfficePeople evacuated due to the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon Fires can pick up their mail at their post offices until delivery resumes. This impacts residents in Jamestown, Ward and part of Lyons along Highway 7 and some Boulder residents in the 80302 zip code.

4 minutes ago

Rams vs. Lobos Game Canceled Due To COVID, Mountain West Declares Game A No ContestColorado State’s football season won’t begin Saturday after all. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the University of New Mexico Lobos will be unable to travel to Fort Collins in accordance with state guidelines there.

4 minutes ago

OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today!OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016, the spacecraft is on a mission to get a piece of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth.

3 hours ago

Gov. Polis Signs Executive Order To Help With Election SecurityCyber Defense Specialists from the Colorado National Guard will help on Election Day.

3 hours ago

Aurora City Council Votes To Ban No-Knock WarrantsThe measure passed with a 7-3 vote.

3 hours ago