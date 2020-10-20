BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Boulder Star, a hillside signal of the holiday season, will be off-limits to visitors this winter.
The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks announced an extended closure of the site on Tuesday.
The area has been closed since late March. The city closed it in an effort to discourage gatherings at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the city plans to erect permanent wood fencing around the light display.
The reasons? Significant damage to the terrain by previous visitors, according to the city. The steep hillside is particularly vulnerable to erosion and vegetation needs to grow back. Staff called the area “barren” in spots.
Littering, illegal activities, and risk to people crossing the road near a blind curve to visit the star were other reasons the city cited for the closure.
OSMP, in coordination with the Boulder Chamber, plans to work on long-term management of the area and re-open it in 2021.
Violators of the closure can be fined up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.