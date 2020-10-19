DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Elections is hoping to get out the vote with a mobile voting center. The voting center is on wheels so it can be moved from location to location with ease.
The University of Denver debuted the alternative voting location on Monday. The DU campus is the first location where the “Haul ‘N The Votes” unit has stopped.
“the 18-to-24 demographic is one of our lowest turnout demographics, so you want to try to make it easier for students to participate, but also because of a change in law where we’re not using stand alone police stations anymore. this also helps us serve the I-25 University corridor by having people come onto the University of Denver campus,” said Alton Dillard with Denver Elections.
The mobile voting center is also a place where people can drop off their completed ballot. The center has sanitized equipment, disposable face masks and practices safe social distancing.
If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center anywhere in Colorado, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.