BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lefthand Canyon Fire burning east of Ward in Boulder County grew by nearly 100 acres from Sunday to Monday. The fire is now 320 acres in size.
Firefighters have 4% of it contained.
The fire sparked on Sunday, but it’s not clear how. The CalWood Fire burns nearby, near Jamestown. It has charred nearly 9,000 acres and is 15% contained.
Nearly 150 homes were evacuated on Sunday because of the Lefthand Canyon fire. It’s not clear if any homes were damaged.
Aerial support was able to work on the fire on Sunday as it was above an inversion layer of clouds and fog.
Monday’s weather conditions are expected to bring wind speeds between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
“Fire activity is expected to increase midday as humidity decreases and heat will be stoked by the increasing winds,” fire officials stated.