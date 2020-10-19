Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a new wildfire — this one burning in the San Juan National Forest. The Ice Fire is about 320 acres as of Monday night.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office believes the fire started at the Ice Lakes trailhead, west of Silverton.
A group of about 23 hikers had to be plucked out of the area, county officials told CBS4.
“Crews are securing and protecting South Mineral CG (campground) and holding the fire north of S. Mineral Road, which is closed. Public should avoid the fire area,” said U.S. Forest Service officials.
Highway 550 and surrounding communities is expected to be impacted by smoke.
