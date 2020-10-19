(CBS4) – Crews battling the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County gotten containment on the wildfire for the first time since it started burning last week. The fire started on Wednesday north of Hot Sulphur Springs and over the weekend firefighters got 10% containment on the 12,665 acre blaze.
As of Monday morning, 231 personnel are involved in the firefight and more crews are arriving regularly.
Windy conditions haven’t helped firefighters in the past few hours but conditions have gotten more humid. The fire is pushing east towards Highway 125 and planes are being used to drop retardant and water on that portion of the wildfire to try to slow it down.
The fire is burning near Grimes Peak in the Arapaho National Forest. Evacuations are in place for areas on both sides of Highway 125 from mile post 5 to the Grand County/Jackson County line, and a large stretch of Highway 125 is closed from Granby to the north. The Sheriff Creek/Kinney Creek area is part of the evacuation. Also, all public lands north of Hot Sulphur Springs to Willow Creek Pass and east to Highway 34 are closed.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued another Air Quality Alert for 10 counties including the entire Denver metro area due to smoke from the East Troublesome Fire and the other wildfires burning in the state.
