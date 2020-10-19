Many Worry About The Historic Masonville Mercantile As The Cameron Peak Fire Continues To BurnAs the Cameron Peak fire continues to burn many are worried about the historic Masonville Mercantile which has been a staple of the surrounding community for over 124 years.

Major Temperature Changes This WeekWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

The CalWood Fire Has Left Many Without A Home To Return ToDamage assessment teams have been able to identified 26 homes destroyed or damaged by the CalWood fire.

Some Cherry Creek School District Students Falling Behind During Hybrid Learning: 'It's Frustrating And Heartbreaking'Some parents and students in the Cherry Creek School District are frustrated with the district's hybrid model, saying kids are falling behind. While the superintendent says teachers have been given several support tools for hybrid lessons plans, some parents feel the school district should be doing more to help students and teachers.

Denver Elections Mobile Voting Center Celebrates The First Day Of Early Voting On The University Of Denver CampusDenver Elections is hoping to get out the vote with a mobile voting center. The voting center is on wheels so it can be moved from location to location with ease.

Commerce City Police Department Honors Detective Curt Holland, Resident Francesca Dominguez Killed In Head-On CrashThe Commerce City Police Department is honoring a 4-year veteran who was killed on Friday along with a civilian who died in the same crash. A driver crossed into northbound lanes of Highway 2, which started a chain reaction leading to their deaths.

