ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018 has been delayed again. The trial for Dreion Dearing started in March but was declared a mistrial and was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been delayed again due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in Adams County.
Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed after he responded to a home near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton for a call about an assault.
Dearing faces charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.
Dearing has pleaded not guilty.