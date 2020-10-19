DENVER (CBS4) – Denver tightened its regulations regarding where to wear face masks and limits on group gatherings last week amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock detailed those tighter restrictions last week.
Group gatherings are now limited to five people, instead of 10. The new restriction on group gatherings does not apply to classroom settings and there are exceptions for organized sports.
Face masks will now be required in outdoor settings when congregating with people outside your family. There are some exemptions for organized sports.
Officials warned that more restrictions will be implemented if the positivity rate continues to climb.
Denver is among other communities in the Denver metro area where tighter regulations were enacted last week. Adams and Arapahoe counties also limited their group gatherings and encouraged people to work from home when possible.
I noticed no decrease in park gathering sizes nor increase in mask wearing in the three days since the Mayor made this proclamation. There were several dozen oversize, maskless picnicsin Cheesman Park both weekend days. Either people didnt hear or didnt care.
Freezing weather next weekend could change some behavior.
wrong. a rise in pcr positives is not a rise in covid cases