EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Black Forest woman who admitted to illegally raising a deer since it was a fawn and feeding it, has been cited after the young buck attacked her neighbor. The neighbor was attacked last Friday while walking her dog.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers issued two misdemeanor citations and a warning to Tynette Housley, 73, after the deer gored Housley’s neighbor last week. She was also issued a warning for possessing live wildlife without a license after she described to CPW that she kept the deer in her home, then in her garage and ultimately on her property.

The two misdemeanors, with fines and surcharges, totals $1,098.50.

Last Friday morning, a woman was walking her dog in her Black Forest neighborhood when the deer approached her and attacked. The woman suffered serious lacerations to the top of her head, her left cheek and her legs and was hospitalized.

The woman told CPW officers that she tried to get away from the deer after it knocked her down and gored her several times. She eventually got away after entering her garage and hiding between two cars where the deer couldn’t reach her.

A short time later, the deer, with blood on its antlers, approached a CPW officer investigating the attack and became aggressive, prompting the wildlife officer to euthanize the deer. It was taken for a necropsy.

CPW said the deer’s stomach contents confirm it was being fed by humans because it had ingested out-of-season foods including hay, grain, corn and possibly potato.

“We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets,” said Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, in a statement. “Feeding deer habituates them to humans. They lose their fear of humans and that leads to these outcomes that are tragic for both wildlife and people. Injured and orphaned wildlife should be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.”