DENVER (CBS4) – The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Colorado reached a level not seen since May, health experts say. There are a total of 381 people hospitalized as of Monday night.
According to CDPHE data, there were 397 coronavirus patients in the hospital on May 25 and 367 the next day.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also shared they are concerned with the number of positive cases over the last seven days (about 1,000 daily).
Furthermore, the testing positivity rate is now at 6.24% with a seven-day average of 5.45%
“The higher positivity rate also indicates disease transmission is increasing and that more cases may be going undetected,” state health officials said in a news release Monday night.
Those who might have been exposed should be tested seven days after suspected exposure. Those who have surely been exposed should quarantine for 14 days, officials say.
There are 50 free testing sites across Colorado.
More than 2,000 Coloradans have died from coronavirus.
Denver and Adams counties recently strengthened coronavirus mandates to curb the number of cases in the community.
It’s the closest thing strong enough to keep our immune systems in tack hemp seed