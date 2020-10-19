Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Jewish Family Services in Colorado wants to make sure all ballots get counted in Colorado. JFS is offering ballot pickup and drop off for anyone in the community who can’t leave their home.
The same service applies to anyone who feels uncomfortable going to a ballot drop box or polling center to drop off their ballot.
Colorado voters can submit a request for the non-partisan service through the JFS website or by calling 720.248.4700.
A trained JFS representative will take each ballot to a drop box in their district.