FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suffered serious injuries after the truck he was driving hit a guardrail. Fort Collins police say the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on East Vine Drive near Timberline Road.
The 50-year-old man was driving west on Vine Dr. in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when it struck a guard rail and left the road. The truck stopped in a nearby ditch.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police are trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call (970)-416-2229.
