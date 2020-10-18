CALWOOD FIRECalWood Fire Now The Largest Boulder County Has Ever Seen
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Lefthand Canyon Fire, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire in Boulder County sparked along Lefthand Canyon Drive on Sunday afternoon. The fire is being called the Lefthand Canyon Fire.

The fire is burning near the town of Ward — forcing 145 residential evacuations  in that town. The fire is about 5 acres in size.

Boulder County Office of Emergency Management says this fire is separate from the nearby CalWood Fire burning near Jamestown.

Boulder OEM announced a number of road closures in the area.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply