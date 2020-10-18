BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire in Boulder County sparked along Lefthand Canyon Drive on Sunday afternoon. The fire is being called the Lefthand Canyon Fire.
The fire is burning near the town of Ward — forcing 145 residential evacuations in that town. The fire is about 5 acres in size.
Boulder County Office of Emergency Management says this fire is separate from the nearby CalWood Fire burning near Jamestown.
Boulder OEM announced a number of road closures in the area.
Road closures:
-Lefthand Canyon Dr (Nelson St) at Peak to Peak Hwy
-Old Depot Rd at Peak to peak Hwy
-Humboldt St at Peak to Peak Hwy
-Lefthand Canyon Dr at Sawmill Road
-CR 100 at Peak to Peak Hwy
-Gold Lake Rd at Peak to Peak Hwy#LefthandCanyonFire
