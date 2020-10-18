DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff for a fallen Commerce City police officer. Curt Holland was one of two people killed in a head-on crash on Highway 2 late Friday night.
Holland was on duty in an unmarked patrol SUV when a driver traveling in the opposite direction veered onto the shoulder and then overcorrected and hit Holland’s car and another driver.
The second driver who died was identified as Francesca Dominguez.
Polis released a statement on Saturday about Holland’s service.
“Yesterday we tragically lost Curt Holland, a Colorado police officer who worked day and night to keep the Commerce City community safe, and dedicated his life to serving others. I expressed my deepest sympathy to his widow Amanda today, and extend condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the Commerce City Police Department. I know that words cannot heal your pain, but the entire state of Colorado grieves alongside you. Curt’s service will not be forgotten.”
Holland leaves behind his wife and two young children.
The governor says flags will be lowered on the day of Holland’s memorial service which has not yet been announced.
The governor also shared his condolences to Dominguez’s family and friends for their loss.
A memorial is growing outside of the Commerce City Police Headquarters. Residents have left flowers, balloons and notes of support and love for Holland’s family.
The Fraternal Order of Police is raising money to help Holland’s family.