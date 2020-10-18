Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of women marched through parts of Denver on Saturday in an effort to urge people to vote. The group marched from the Fillmore Auditorium to the State Capitol building.
Many participants voiced opposition to President Trump’s conservative U.S. Supreme Court nominee. Amy Coney Barrett could replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect,” the group’s website states.
Denver was one of many cities across the U.S. which marched.
