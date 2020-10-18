LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history surpassed 200,000 acres on Sunday. The Cameron Peak Fire started burning on Aug. 13 in Larimer County.
The fire is now 203,253 acres and 62% contained. For reference, the Pine Gulch Fire in Garfield County, which sparked on July 31, reached 139,007 acres before full containment.
On Saturday, dry, windy weather pushed the fire line east along the County Road 27 corridor. Crews responded to a spot fire which grew to 2,400 acres about one mile east of the main fire, near Buckskin Heights.
Crews maintained focused on protecting Glen Haven, The Retreat, Storm Mountain, Drake, and Cedar Park communities. They are trying to keep the fire south of 44H Buckhorn Road, west of CR 27, north of CR 43 and north of US Highway 34.
New Sunday morning, officials re-opened U.S. 34 between Loveland and Estes Park. The closure could be re-instated if conditions worsen.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says it is working on structure assessments, but must wait until the conditions are safe.
Several mandatory evacuation orders remain in place.
“To date, the Red Cross has opened 8 shelters that strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols and have housed approximately 611 displaced persons,” fire officials said on Inciweb.