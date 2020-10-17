GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff issued new evacuation orders early Saturday as high winds fanned flames within the East Troublesome Fire. Those living along both sides of Highway 125 from mile marker 5 to the Jackson County Line have been told to leave their homes.

In addition a 27-mile stretch of Highway 125, just outside of Granby, is closed until further notice. There is an evacuation center open at The Inn at Silver Creek for those needing assistance.

“Residents and travelers can detour around the closure from Granby by traveling west on US Highway 40 for 55 miles, then turning east onto Colorado Highway 14 towards Walden. Please note CO 14 continues to be closed east of Walden, but travelers can continue further north on CO 125 into Wyoming,” said the Colorado Department of Transportation on Saturday morning.

CDOT says Hwy 230 was reopened on Friday.

As of Saturday morning the fire was reported to be 11,329 acres with no containment. It was first reported Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 150 men and women working to fight the fire.

A cold front moving through Wyoming will keep the strong and gusty winds blowing throughout the day on Saturday. The primary wind direction will be from the west and northwest. The cold front should reach northern Colorado sometime late Saturday with a sharp drop in the temperature.

There could be a few rain and snow showers associated with the front but nothing significant or widespread is expected. The National Weather Service has a Red Flag Warning in effect until 6 pm for the area.

In addition there is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for Grand County. Thick areas of wildfire smoke will be possible throughout the weekend as the fire continues to burn.