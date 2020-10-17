COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City police officer killed in a head-on crash on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Curt Holland. Colorado State Patrol identified a second victim in the crash as 31-year-old Francesca Dominguez.
The two victims were traveling north on Highway 2. They were in separate vehicles; Holland in an unmarked police SUV and Dominguez in a sedan.
CSP says another driver, 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano, was driving south in a Ford F350 when he veered onto the shoulder and then overcorrected and hit the two victims.
Rosales-Cano suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.
Investigators say excessive speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.
State troopers are looking for information about the crash or any witnesses to the crash. They are asked to call 303-239-4501.