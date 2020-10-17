LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire actively burning in Larimer County grew by more than 14,000 acres from Friday evening to Saturday morning. The fire has now charred 187,537 acres and is 57% contained.

More than 1,300 people are helping fight the stubborn blaze. The fire started on Aug. 13 from an unknown cause.

The fire became the largest fire ever in Colorado’s history earlier this week.

On Saturday, crews expect active fire behavior as wind gusts are forecast to reach 50 mph.

Crews say winds pushed the fire south toward Bulwark Ridge, Miller Fork, Storm Mountain, Cedar Park and Glen Haven on Friday.

“Aircraft were used for bucket drops and retardant along the 44H Buckhorn Road and the southeastern perimeter of the fire,” fire officials said.

Firefighters say they’ll do their best to protect the small mountain communities of Drake and Glen Haven east of Rocky Mountain National Park.

“Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed this morning morning in the Ft. Collins, Loveland, and Longmont areas. Periods of smoke from the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires will continue to cause smoke impacts at times through Saturday afternoon to foothill locations of Larimer and Boulder counties, along with the I-25 urban corridor from Ft. Collins southward to northern parts of the Denver metro area,” fire officials said on Inciweb Saturday.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Pinewood Reservoir to Flatiron Reservoir as well as County Road 29 to the west side of County Road 27 north of Highway 34.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for those along County Road 27 to the Devils Backbone north of Highway 34.

Brandon Boles shared a picture of the view from Highway 7 in Estes Park on Friday night.