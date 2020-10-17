DENVER (CBS4) – A running back coach for the Denver Broncos, Curtis Modkins, tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday morning. Team officials say Modkins will not travel for the game against the New England Patriots.
“Curtis is currently at home in self-isolation and experiencing no symptoms. We have evaluated close contacts, administered necessary point of care testing (no positive COVID-19 results) and implemented additional health and safety measures at UCHealth Training Center per NFL-NFLPA protocols,” officials said in a statement.
The Broncos also report a offensive assistant/coaching intern, Jett Modkins, will not travel for the game “due to potential high-risk close contact.” Jett, Curtis’ son, tested negative for coronavirus.
The game had been re-scheduled twice after multiple players for the Patriots tested positive for coronavirus. The teams are scheduled to meet on Sunday in Foxborough at 11 a.m. on CBS4.