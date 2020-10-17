BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County fire officials have a crew responding to the so-called CalWood Fire near the Cal-Wood Education Center. The area is south of Highway 7 (also known as South St. Vrain Drive) and northeast of Bald Mountain.

Boulder County commissioners signed a local emergency disaster declaration.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 36 between Neva Road and CO 7/Broadway. Eastbound traffic on U.S. 36 between Lyons and Highway 66 is partially open.

“Travel north/northwest of Boulder/Estes Park area is strongly discouraged,” CDOT said.

Road Closures for #CalWoodFire (cont.)

-Olde Stage @ Lee Hill

-Lee Hill @ Lefthand Canyon

-Broadway @ Hw36

-Neva @ Hwy 36

-Nelson @ Hwy 36

-St. Vrain @ Hwy 36

-St. Vrain @ Hwy 36

“Please avoid the area and DO NOT park on the roadway to observe or take pictures of the incident,” Boulder police said.

Staff are evacuating the Hall Ranch and Heil Valley trails, the sheriff’s office says. Meanwhile the town of Jamestown is being evacuated.

Evacuees can go to the North Broadway Complex at 3460 N. Broadway. Livestock can be taken to the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont. The Boulder Valley Humane Society, at 2323 55th Street is accepting smaller house pets.

Jamestown was one of several Front Range mountain communities that had to be evacuated in September 2013 when devastating flooding caused heavy damage.

An emergency call center was opened to help answer non-emergency questions. Residents can call 303-413-7730.

Officials have not given an estimated size of the fire.

The center is about 17 miles from downtown Boulder.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, or whether any structures are threatened.

