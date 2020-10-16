DENVER (CBS4) — A huge plume of smoke rolled into the Denver metro area Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder said most of the smoke was coming from the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County.

The fire, which started Wednesday afternoon near Kremling, has burned 7,800 acres.

Copter4 was flying over Denver as the smoke moved in.

Yo look at the smoke wall heading down to Denver😬 This is sped up video from Copter 4 and it looks like a dust-storm/haboob moving in💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/OF9U7qyAN3 — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 16, 2020

Alisha Nichols shared a view of the wall of smoke from her vantage point in Aurora, east of E-470.