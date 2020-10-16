DENVER (CBS4) — A huge plume of smoke rolled into the Denver metro area Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder said most of the smoke was coming from the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County.
The fire, which started Wednesday afternoon near Kremling, has burned 7,800 acres.
Copter4 was flying over Denver as the smoke moved in.
Yo look at the smoke wall heading down to Denver😬
This is sped up video from Copter 4 and it looks like a dust-storm/haboob moving in💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/OF9U7qyAN3
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 16, 2020
John Varga shared a picture of the sun behind the thick veil of smoke.
“A shift in the wind and it got dark as if a storm was coming,” Varga wrote.
In Boulder, the smoke turned the skies orange and obscured the view of the Flatirons.
This picture was taken from the roof of the NWS Boulder office this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Sp80FPtxjO
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 16, 2020