By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — A huge plume of smoke rolled into the Denver metro area Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder said most of the smoke was coming from the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County.

View from the Optiv building in Denver (credit: Heath Briggs)

The fire, which started Wednesday afternoon near Kremling, has burned 7,800 acres.

Copter4 was flying over Denver as the smoke moved in.

Alisha Nichols shared a view of the wall of smoke from her vantage point in Aurora, east of E-470.

View of smoke plume from Aurora (credit: Ashley Nichols)

John Varga shared a picture of the sun behind the thick veil of smoke.

(credit: John Varga)

“A shift in the wind and it got dark as if a storm was coming,” Varga wrote.

In Boulder, the smoke turned the skies orange and obscured the view of the Flatirons.

Anica Padilla

