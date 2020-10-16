MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The fire that burned near the Manitou Incline last week originated in a homeless camp. The fire was human-caused but exactly what specifically started the fire is unclear.
The homeless camp was hidden in the trees near Barr Trail. Investigators say there is a large amount of flammable materials at the camp, which is making it difficult to pinpoint what sparked the fire. Some of the those items include materials for building campfires, propane tanks, e-cigarettes and more.
Investigators want to talk to Scott Tincher, 49, who was last seen in the area about the time the fire started. Tincher is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The fire started last Friday and burned about one acre near the popular trail near the base of Pikes Peak. Barr Trail was not damaged.
Both Barr Trail and the Manitou Incline reopened to the public on Monday.
If anyone has any information of Mr. Tincher’s whereabouts or has additional information regarding this fire, please call the tip line at (719) 520-6666, or to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).