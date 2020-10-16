DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of walking into the Pig and Sprout restaurant in Denver with a rifle and holding employees and customers hostage at gunpoint faces several charges, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Justin McBride, 46, was arrested following the incident on Sunday night.
Investigators said McBride entered the restaurant with a long gun rifle in a case. He allegedly walked over to the bar, took out the firearm and started drinking and eating food. Some customers were able to run out of the building.
McBride then went upstairs where several employees and customers hid inside the employee locker room. Witnesses say he barricaded them inside for several hours while Denver Metro SWAT and hostage negotiators worked to contact McBride over the phone.
McBride refused to cooperate with police and that’s when SWAT entered the restaurant and took him into custody.
He has been charged with several counts, including second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, menacing, and false imprisonment.