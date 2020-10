Denver Fire Has Crews Helping With The Cameron Peak Fire & The August Complex Fire In CaliforniaDenver Fire crews are helping with the Cameron Peak fire here in Colorado as well as the August Complex fire in California.

20 minutes ago

Greeley Has Canceled Their Lights The Night Parade Due To The Ongoing PandemicInstead of a parade they will host a drive through holiday display on November 27th and 28th.

40 minutes ago

Researchers At CU Boulder & CU Anschutz Have Developed New Technology To Diagnose Sickle Cell DiseaseThe new test is smaller than a quarter and can diagnose the blood disease in just one minute.

42 minutes ago

The University Of Denver And Budweiser Events Center Will Host Several Upcoming NCAA Hockey TournamentsThe NCAA has awarded the event center in Loveland the 2021, 2022, and 2026 division one men's ice hokey west regional tournament.

45 minutes ago

Westbound I-70 Exit To Coloraod Blvd Will Be Closed This WeekendAs construction continues on the I-70 expansion project, the westbound exit to Colorado Blvd will be closed from 8pm Friday to 5:30am Monday.

49 minutes ago

Return To In-Person Learning Helps Colorado Families With Special Needs StudentsThe cost of learning at home is being weighed for all students. Nowhere is it possibly more difficult than among “multi-intensive” classes and dealing with children with special needs.

1 hour ago