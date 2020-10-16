Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling through the I-25 Gap Project will face delays and road closures this weekend. Crews will be fixing the pavement and installing new drainage pipes.
Southbound Interstate 25 will be closed at Tomah Road and also at Spruce Mountain Road overnight this weekend. The work will be followed by construction on the northbound side.
Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. There are no alternate routes so drivers must stay the course on I-25 and plan for delays during the closures.