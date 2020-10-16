Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Another holiday tradition will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greeley postponed its Lights the Night parade. The city says it’s not possible to make sure crowds practice social distancing as they watch the parade on 9th Avenue.
But that’s not stopping the city’s holiday cheer. Instead, Greeley is hosting a new event — Holiday Lane at Island Grove. This drive-thru holiday display will be held on Nov. 27 and 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per car or $10 for large passenger or commercial vans. The entrance is located at 14th Avenue and D Street.