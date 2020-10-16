(CBS4) – There are many exciting events going on across the state this weekend, from spooky Halloween fun to running for a good cause.

For 24 hours, you can take part in a handful of 5K races, to raise money for nonprofits. It’s a first-of-its-kind event in Denver, where participants have from 7PM Friday to 7PM Saturday to complete five 5K courses across the metro area. Participants will use an app to choose timing and the order they will complete the courses to ensure social distancing. 100% of the funds raised will go to local nonprofits including: The National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado, Shatterproof and Zero — The End of Prostate Cancer.

LINK: runsignup.com/Race/CO/Denver/5x5KFORGOODDenver

The Great American Beer Fest is going virtual this weekend! Those wishing to take part can purchase a GABF Passport online, which will include access to the awards show and nine 30-minute sessions with some of the best known and rising stars in brewing. Plus, participating breweries will offer discounts and deals to festival passport holders. The online festival is Friday October 16, and Saturday October 17.

LINK: greatamericanbeerfestival.com/

If you’re looking for a spooky night out, head over to the Denver Botanic Gardens! This weekend is part of its ‘Ghosts in the Garden’ event. After dark you can go explore the gardens, and hear about real ghost stories and staff encounters with the paranormal. You can also learn all about the garden’s 100 years of history. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online.

botanicgardens.org/programs/ghosts-gardens-open-air-scare