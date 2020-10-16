Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must StartThe Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Drew Lock's Possible Return From Injury Could Spark Broncos Woeful Offense Against PatriotsWith some extra time off the Broncos have had a chance to get some key players healthy.

4 Things To Watch For As The Denver Broncos Return From Bye Week Against New England PatriotsNew England has been a tough place for the Broncos to play as they have lost five-straight at Gillette Stadium.

Browns-Steelers Preview: Early Season Showdown In The Tough AFC NorthBoth the Browns and the Steelers come into this AFC North rivalry matchup with four wins and plenty of momentum.