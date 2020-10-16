Comments
Once again, we are gearing up for ridiculously strong wind in Colorado. Another cold front is heading our way and will crank up the wind in our state.
Overnight into Saturday, gusts up to 80 mph are once again possible in parts of the foothills and mountains. We have a High Wind Warning through 9:00 am on Saturday for these strong winds.
Thanks to the very strong wind, we are once again dealing with high fire danger. Our state is so dry, and the wind is exactly what we don’t need. We will have Red Flag Warnings through Saturday evening.
We’ll be warm and windy on Saturday ahead of the front. We drop about 15-20 degrees on Sunday behind the front. That won’t last for long, we will quickly head back to the 70s early next week.