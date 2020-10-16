COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 2 in Commerce City that claimed the life of a Commerce City police officer. The highway remains closed from 104th Avenue to 112th Avenue.

According to police, a Ford F350 was traveling southbound on Highway 2 while an unmarked Commerce City Police Department Ford Explorer was traveling in the opposite direction, northbound on Highway 2. A third vehicle, a Kia Soul, was also traveling northbound on the highway.

Investigators say the F350 traveled off the right side of the road and onto the shoulder, then came back onto the roadway into oncoming traffic and collided with the Explorer and Kia. The F350 struck the Explorer head-on and collided with the driver’s side of the Kia.

The Commerce City police officer and the driver of the Kia were both killed in the crash. The driver of the F350 was rushed to the University of Colorado Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police officer’s name has not been released, nor has the name of the driver of the Kia.

State troopers are looking for information about the crash or any witnesses to the crash. They are asked to call 303-239-4501.

Police say there will be an extended closure of the area surrounding the crash. There is no estimate on when Highway 2 from 104th Avenue to 112th Avenue will reopen.