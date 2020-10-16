Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado State Patrol is stepping up enforcement of Colorado’s Move Over Law this weekend. In March, families of troopers killed in the line of duty testified at the state Capitol in support of updating the law.
The changes require drivers to move over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road. If drivers can’t safely move over, they must slow down to at least 25 mph.
This weekend, state troopers will be focusing on education and enforcement of the Move Over Law.