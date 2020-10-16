CBSN DENVERGov. Jared Polis is speaking about COVID-19 in Colorado (Watch Live)
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Cameron Peak Fire, Fort Collins News, Larimer County News, Wildfire, Wildfire Smoke

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homes in the Big Thompson Canyon were evacuated on Friday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire continues to burn. The fire has burned 167,153 acres with 56% containment.

(credit: Inciweb)

The mandatory evacuation area for US Highway 34 is from the Dam Store to just west of Soul Shine Road. More than 700 people remain out of their homes.

US Highway 34 is closed from Mall Road in Estes Park to near the Dam Store to allow for emergency evacuations of residents. Firefighters say they’ll do their best to protect the small mountain communities of Drake and Glen Haven east of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Fire crews are being pulled from Miller Creek, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain, due to extreme fire activity.

(credit: Inciweb)

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain and high winds combined with critically dry fuels have been driving fire growth. The forecast calls for gusts up to 60 mph Friday and Saturday.

Colorado’s largest wildfires:

1. Cameron Peak – 167,153 acres
2. Pine Gulch in 2020 – 139,007
3. Hayman in 2002 – 137,760
4. Spring Creek in 2018 – 108,045
5. High Park in 2012 – 87,284

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply