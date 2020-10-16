Maintenance Work On RTD E & R Line Will Happen This WeekendShuttle buses will be used while maintenance work is done on the light rail lines.

10 minutes ago

81 Survivors Of Sexual Abuse At Catholic Churches In Colorado Will Receive CompensationOne year ago three Catholic dioceses in Colorado created an independent program to help sex abuse victims.

13 minutes ago

Meet Thornton's New Chief Of Police Terrence GordonTerrence Gordon has been named the new Thornton Chief of Police following a long selection process. Gordon comes from the Milwaukee Police Department.

30 minutes ago

Drivers Can Expect 20 Minute Delays Along I-25 Gap Project This WeekendDrivers traveling through the I-25 Gap Project will face delays and road closures this weekend. Crews will be fixing the pavement and installing new drainage pipes.

32 minutes ago

Colorado State Patrol Steps Up Enforcement Of Move Over LawColorado State Patrol is stepping up enforcement of Colorado's Move Over Law this weekend. In March, families of troopers killed in the line of duty testified at the state Capitol in support of updating the law.

33 minutes ago

Colorado COVID-19 Unemployment Response Named One Of U.S.'s Best By PoliticoThe coronavirus pandemic continues to impact every day life and cases are once again on the rise both here in Colorado and across the United States. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago