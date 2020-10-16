LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homes in the Big Thompson Canyon were evacuated on Friday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire continues to burn. The fire has burned 167,153 acres with 56% containment.
The mandatory evacuation area for US Highway 34 is from the Dam Store to just west of Soul Shine Road. More than 700 people remain out of their homes.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Cameron Peak Fire officials have ordered Mandatory Evacuations for Highway 34 from the Dam Store to just west of Soul Shine Road. Residents and business occupants in the area should https://t.co/3EImWDBtpg
— LETA (@LETA_911) October 16, 2020
US Highway 34 is closed from Mall Road in Estes Park to near the Dam Store to allow for emergency evacuations of residents. Firefighters say they’ll do their best to protect the small mountain communities of Drake and Glen Haven east of Rocky Mountain National Park.
🚫US 34 is CLOSED🚫 #US34 from Mall Road in #EstesPark (MP 65) to near the Dam Store (MP 85) is closed to all traffic to allow for emergency evacuations of residents in the canyon due to the #CameronPeakFire. Check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 for latest updates. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/h5tqPrY6hB
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 16, 2020
Fire crews are being pulled from Miller Creek, The Retreat, and Storm Mountain, due to extreme fire activity.
The Cameron Peak Fire is burning in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain and high winds combined with critically dry fuels have been driving fire growth. The forecast calls for gusts up to 60 mph Friday and Saturday.
Colorado’s largest wildfires:
1. Cameron Peak – 167,153 acres
2. Pine Gulch in 2020 – 139,007
3. Hayman in 2002 – 137,760
4. Spring Creek in 2018 – 108,045
5. High Park in 2012 – 87,284