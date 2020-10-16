ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Arapahoe County is implementing new restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The emergency public health order limits personal gatherings to 10 people and requires bars and restaurants to end alcohol sales at 11 p.m. It also encourages, but does not require, office-based businesses to increase telecommuting.
Officials said test positivity rate has increased to 5.1%, which shows community spread. Additionally, tests of waste water from the county suggest the recent increase in cases will continue for at least another week.
Officials said the new order was put in place to “protect the health of our community and avoid the need for further reductions in community activities such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship in Arapahoe County.”
RELATED: New Adams County COVID-19 Restrictions: Gatherings Limited To 5 People, Last Call For Alcohol Now 10 P.M.
Arapahoe County’s order is in place through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, unless otherwise extended.
Officials cited the following reasons for the new health order:
- Tri-County Health Department’s contact tracing and case investigation have revealed that many people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have
attended private gatherings during their time of likely exposure.
- Limiting sale of alcohol has been an effective step in other jurisdictions, including statewide, following restrictions during July.
- We are seeing a growing number of outbreaks across the county, many of which are related to places of employment.
RELATED: New COVID-19 Restrictions: Denver Limits Group Gatherings To 5 People, Requires Face Masks In More Settings
On Friday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced similar new limits on group gatherings — and new requirements for face coverings in outdoor settings.
Officials warned that more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses will be implemented if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.