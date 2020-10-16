Comments
(CBS4) – A week-long operation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has led to the arrest of 25 people in Colorado. ICE targeted undocumented immigrants who were previously arrested for crimes including homicide, sexual assault and domestic violence.
More than 170 undocumented immigrants were arrested as part of the nationwide operation.
It took place Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.