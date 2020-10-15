DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado state and local leaders said voter intimidation will not be tolerated during the election and they have measures in place to prevent it. They also said in a news conference on Thursday, that anyone who sees voter intimidation should report it to election officials or law enforcement.

“Voter intimidation is against the law, and frankly the way that we’re able to exercise balance in Colorado with sealed delivery into drop boxes,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “help reduce the opportunities for voter intimidation in Colorado.”

The turnout for early voting in 2020 is 24 times higher than the same point in 2016. Ballots already counted as of Wednesday were 300,795, according to the Secretary of State. The majority are registered Democrats, followed by unaffiliated, and Republican voters.

“This year in particular Coloradans across our great state and the political spectrum have proven once again that the right to vote is as vital to the American identity as the soil on which we stand,” said First Gentleman Marlon Reis.

Posts on the social media site NextDoor have suggested cases of intimidation in Colorado but Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday at the news conference none have been confirmed.

“A top strategy is the strategy to ignore the noise, voters should really consider what they are seeing on social media posts and find election information from trusted sources like county clerk’s or the Secretary of State’s office,” she said. “There has been several things on social media that has been investigated and turned out that there was not evidence.”

One tool that helped eliminate any concerns about intimidation so far this election are surveillance cameras on each drop off location. Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said he reviewed the video and did not see anything suspicious, just a lot of people dropping off ballots and taking selfies.

“I can’t stress enough. Just how secure, how safe, and how transparent it is to vote in Colorado. 100% pandemic proof,” Lopez said.

Voters can still register to vote, which includes the option to vote in person. Ballots need to be in the mail by Oct. 26 if voters do not want to drop it off in person. Ballots are already being counted and will be through Election Day into the night of Nov. 3 with results shared that evening. But the election will not be certified until later that month.

Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to count in Colorado.

“Voter intimidation is un-Republican, un-Democratic, inconsistent with our values as Coloradan and Americans and we will not stand for it,” Polis said.

If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.