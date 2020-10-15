Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the windsurfer who was found at Big Soda Lake on Sunday. Robert Bauer is presumed to have drowned pending an autopsy.
Bauer, 67, was knocked off his board by strong winds on Sunday. Rescue crews with West Metro Fire found his body floating west of the Soda Lake Lodge.
Crews are warning others to check weather conditions before doing any sort of water sports.
A dive team and boats also located the body of a female paddleboarder who went underwater at Chatfield Reservoir. That victim was later identified as Mireille Audet.