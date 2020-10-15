NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A Colorado man has pleaded guilty in a plot to firebomb a Jewish synagogue in Pueblo. Richard Holzer made the plea in federal court on Thursday morning.

Temple Emanuel was the intended target, but federal agents infiltrated Holzer’s operation in 2019 and disrupted the plans. They said Holzer, a known white supremacist, wanted to drive the Jewish people out of Pueblo. Unsealed federal court documents revealed the FBI became aware that he made racist, anti-Semitic and threatening statements on social media prior to launching his plot.

Holzer will face up to 20 years in prison when sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 20.

