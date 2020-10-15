Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin from Colorado is one of three swimmers who is leading the “Learn to Swim” campaign. The five-time Olympic gold medalist at one time held the world record in the 200-meter backstroke.
Franklin joined gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and the first African American world record swimmer Cullen Jones to discuss why swimming pools should stay open year-round.
The group said it’s key to saving lives because children could learn to swim and therefore reduce drowning deaths. Many swimming lessons have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.