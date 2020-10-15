NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Missy Franklin

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin from Colorado is one of three swimmers who is leading the “Learn to Swim” campaign. The five-time Olympic gold medalist at one time held the world record in the 200-meter backstroke.

(credit: CBS)

Franklin joined gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and the first African American world record swimmer Cullen Jones to discuss why swimming pools should stay open year-round.

Missy Franklin of the United States poses on the podium with the gold medal after winning the Women’s 200m Backstroke Final on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 3, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The group said it’s key to saving lives because children could learn to swim and therefore reduce drowning deaths. Many swimming lessons have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply