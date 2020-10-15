LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — More firefighters from across Colorado are heading to Larimer County to help battle the Cameron Peak Fire.
“Pueblo City Fire, Pueblo West, West Park and Boone Fire Departments have assembled a Task Force of five personnel and multiple apparatus now to deploy to Cameron Peak Fire near Ft Collins,” the Pueblo Fire Department wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
South Metro Fire Rescue also sent a team of four and a structural engine. Their assignment could last 72 hours.
Denver fire also sent a strike team to assist.
“Our 5 Type-1 Engines & one Chief will include 21 of your DFD Firefighters. Please keep everyone helping out in your thoughts,” Denver Fire officials tweeted Wednesday.
There are over a thousand personnel working to contain the Cameron Peak Fire, which grew to over 168,000 acres Wednesday night.
RELATED: Cameron Peak Fire Is Now Largest Wildfire In Colorado History