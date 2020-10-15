Motorhome Crashes Into Cars Stopped At Red Light In Fort CollinsA motorhome -- that was pulling a truck -- slammed into traffic stopped at a red light at Harmony and Timberline roads on Wednesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

12 minutes ago

A Man Has Pleaded Guilty To A Plot To Fire Bomb A Jewish Temple In PuebloHe made the plea in federal court and now faces up to 20 years in prison when sentencing takes place in late November.

2 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Onetime Presidential Candidate Sen. Michael Bennet Drops Off His BallotSen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat and Colorado's senior senator, dropped off his ballot on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

The Cameron Peak Fire Is Now The Largest In State History Forcing Many Residents To EvacuateThe Cameron Peak fire has now grown to the largest in state history. The evacuation area for residents has been expanded leaving many to head to evacuation locations in Loveland.

2 hours ago

Much Cooler, Not As WindyWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Changing Travel Trends: Road Trips, Ski Towns, Renting A House Among Top Choices In 2021There is no doubt that COVID-19 had a huge impact on travel so far in 2020, and a new survey commissioned by Airbnb identified three major trends expected to continue in 2021. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago