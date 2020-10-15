DENVER (CBS4) – Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat and Colorado’s senior senator, dropped off his ballot on Thursday morning in Denver. He said he hopes Colorado has the highest turnout in the nation for this election.
Ballots were sent out earlier this month and the number of people voting early is already outpacing 2016. Almost 400,000 Coloradans have already voted in the 2020 general election.
Bennet entered the race for the Democratic nomination for president in April 2019 following successful treatment for prostate cancer and dropped out in February after disappointing performances in the voting in Iowa and New Hampshire. Soon after that, Bennet said the run helped him better serve Colorado.
“I learned a tremendous amount. I think I learned a lot about the country. I learned a lot about democracy. I hope whatever national profile I was able to develop will benefit Colorado,” he said.
Joe Biden went on to win the Democratic nomination and faces incumbent President Donald Trump in the general election.
Bennet is up for re-election in the Senate in 2 years.
Coloradans still have time to register to vote and can do so through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Those registered voters who received their mail-in ballot need to send it by mail on or before Oct. 26 for it to be counted. Otherwise, they will need to place it in a ballot collection box.
