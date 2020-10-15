(CBS4) – Retailers are gearing up for the holiday season with local hiring events. Macy’s is hiring 350 seasonal positions in Colorado and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is hiring 125 team members in the Denver area.
Macy’s is holding a national holiday hiring event on Oct. 22 to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. Macy’s officials say a variety of opportunities are available with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn bonuses.
To provide a safe hiring experience during the pandemic, Macy’s will conduct all interviews for seasonal positions by phone. Candidates are asked to first apply online at macysjobs.com.
Candidates will receive a response via email for the phone hiring event on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants could receive an offer on the same day they apply. In 2019, the retailer migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions to permanent positions.
Applicants interested in applying to work at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s can apply online at basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.