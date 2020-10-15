Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters helped evacuate four donkeys from the Redstone Canyon area on Thursday. The area is threatened by the Cameron Peak Wildfire.
Nearly three dozen Poudre Fire Authority responders spent the afternoon helping the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with evacuations and structure protection.
“Firefighters work to protect life and property and that includes animals whenever possible,” PFA wrote on Instagram.
One crew helped load four donkeys onto a trailer.
“They were very cute and also lived up to their reputation,” said one firefighter who helped move the animals.