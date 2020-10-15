(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of huge dust storm over the weekend on the Eastern Plains. A park ranger captured images of it at John Martin State Park. That’s in the southeastern part of the state near Lamar.
The view from inside the massive dust devil that swept across the Southeast Region and @JohnMartinSP last weekend.
The ranger said he could see the dust storm from miles away and that it got thicker the closer he drove to it.
Crews drove right into the middle of the whipping winds and dust. Visibility was very low.
The dust storm last weekend closed in quickly kn @JohnMartinSP resembling a scene from the Dust Bowl days of the 1930s.
The dust storm resembled the old Dust Bowl days of the 1930s in eastern Colorado, according to CPW.