DENVER (CBS4)– Election Day is Nov. 3 but Colorado election officials say voter turnout is already record high. According to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, more than 300,000 Coloradoans have already turned in their ballots, up 24 times what it was at the same time in 2016.

“The moment I got it, I was excited to vote went through it very carefully,” Chad Henderson said as he dropped his ballot into a box outside the Denver Elections Office.

High turnout and an unusual election cycle has also prompted questions about security.

“I was actually a little bit concerned coming here but it’s totally fine. And safe and I’m really excited to have vote,” Henderson said.

Posts claiming men in tactical gear that have been guarding different drop-off boxes have been spreading on social media.

Denver Elections Director Jocelyn Bucaro says they received reports referring to those posts and immediately started investigating.

“We looked at the 24-hour video surveillance we have on all of our ballot boxes and we did not see anything on the cameras,” she said.

Bucaro says there are likely areas around those boxes that cameras can’t see but follow ups with police have also come up empty.

“Anytime we get those reports its really helpful if we know close to real time as possible so we can do something about it,” she said.

The boxes themselves are bolted to the ground and have protections in place to keep ballots safe for the short time they are locked in. Teams collect ballots from the drop boxes around town multiple times a day with multiple layers of security.

“Everyone should feel safe and proud to walk wherever they are going and place their ballot,” Henderson said.

Those cameras have however caught a lot of other activity, mostly excited voters eager to snap a selfie as they cast their vote.

Denver election officials say you can find official ballot box locations online, and they encourage everyone to report incidents of possible intimidation or interference immediately by calling 311, option 8.

If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center anywhere in Colorado, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.