Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Children’s Hospital Colorado is in need of blood donors. The hospital is experiencing a critical shortage of platelets.
“We have many patients who are very sick, and we need blood donors to come to our Blood Donor Center in Aurora to donate,” hospital officials said on Thursday.
People interested in donating blood can call the Blood Donor Center at 720-777-5398 to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. For more information, visit childrenscolorado.org/GiveBlood.