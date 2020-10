The Fire Ban In Larimer County Has Been Extended To October 30thDue to the extremely dry conditions the current fire ban will last until October 30th in Larimer County.

Unemployment Claims In Colorado Are Slightly Up From The Week BeforeSince March there have been over 700 thousand unemployment claims and the state has paid out $2.05 billion in benefits.

Chauncey Price, 'Master At Victimizing Women,' Gets 304 Years In Prison For Human TraffickingThe leader of a Colorado human trafficking ring has been sentenced to 304 years in prison. Chauncey Price, was convicted for 13 counts of human trafficking and forgery.

Man At Large After Robbing Two Different East Colfax Avenue BusinessesDenver police are looking for a suspect wanted in two robberies that happened on Oct. 11 on East Colfax Avenue.

PHOTOS: Massive Dust Storm At John Martin State Park In Eastern ColoradoIt happened at John Martin State Park.

Trailer Catches Fire In Beavertail Tunnel East Of Grand JunctionA trailer struck the inside of the Beavertail Tunnel on Interstate 70 and burst into flames on Wednesday afternoon.

