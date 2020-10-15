LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A property owner in Larimer County has chosen to ride out the Cameron Peak Fire, ignoring evacuation notices in order to further protect his property himself. The wildfire surpassed the Hayman Fire as the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday.

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 167,153 acres since it ignited on Aug. 13. It is 56% contained.

Colorado’s largest wildfires:

1. Cameron Peak – 167,153 acres

2. Pine Gulch in 2020 – 139,007

3. Hayman in 2002 – 137,760

4. Spring Creek in 2018 – 108,045

5. High Park in 2012 – 87,284

Allen Adkins, and others who live near Storm Mountain, have chosen to forgo evacuation notices as the Cameron Peak Fire erupted in recent days. Allen, and others, stayed at their properties as the fire jumped more than 30,000 acres in 24 hours.

His wife and daughter, Marion and Leah, retreated to Loveland while he watched over their home.

“Close to 30,000 acres in one day, that’s a lot,” Marion told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

RELATED: Cameron Peak Fire Is Now Largest Wildfire In Colorado History

Marion and Leah watched from the Embassy Suites in Loveland as the skies darkened with smoke on Wednesday. Knowing their property, and loved one, was in the line of the fire made the experience even more worrisome.

“It was billowing. It was a big plume, it was very scary looking,” Marion said. “That was way too close. It was just so scary. So scary. I thought it is really time to leave. I had a stomach knot, a big one.”

The Adkins were given a mandatory evacuation notice. Marion said her husband, and others nearby, wanted to withstand the fire and personally protect land and livestock.

Marion confessed she was concerned the fire would rage toward their home.

“It moved so quickly, it was so dark,” Marion said.

However, she said she had trust that her husband would know if, or when, the fire was too dangerous.

“He has a good sense, he knows when to leave and when it’s time to go,” Marion said.